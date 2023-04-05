Best Karaoke Bar

The Meadowlark, a basement bar in RiNo, boasts a small and dimly lit interior reminiscent of a speakeasy, but without the typically hushed atmosphere. The bar has an impressive events calendar, with shows every night that spotlight local DJs and bands, including Monday jazz nights. But Tuesday is karaoke night, when wannabe singers and even the self-proclaimed tone-deaf are not shy about claiming the stage. Two mics, two lyrics screens, plenty of song options and a host who's happy to make it a duet add to the fun of a drink-infused night out. Although the official start time is 9 p.m., plan to arrive a little later, as the karaoke crowd takes time to get settled.