Best Metal Band

Denver listeners still turn to the radio for new music, and when they tune in, it's often to the trusted voice of KTCL 93.3's Nerf. The curly-haired pride of Littleton High School, Nerf takes to the airwaves every weekday from 3 to 7 p.m., when he's a whiz at finding great bands at the beginning of their careers and making them famous over and over again. Under his leadership as KTCL's program director, the station has set every rating record in alternative radio; when he's away from the microphone, he plans live concert events for the station, including must-see shows like Channel 93.3's Big Gig, Keggs & Eggs and Hometown for the Holidays, which have become scene staples. But the proudest of all his promotions is 303 Day: Every year, Nerf pushes March 3 not as a radio promotion, but as a celebration of Colorado in general. And he's one of the best things about this state.