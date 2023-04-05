Best New Band

In a music community as tight-knit as Denver's, it's only natural for a supergroup like BTTRFLY Quintet to form, creating a unique brand of music influenced by funk, jazz, neo-soul, R&B and swing. The group comprises Grammy-nominated drummer Adam Deitch and Grammy-winning trumpeter Benny Bloom, both from Lettuce; Pretty Lights collaborator and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee; Break Science bassist Hunter Roberts; and Big Gigantic producer and saxophonist Dominic Lalli. BTTRFLY Quintet released its debut album, Coast, in November 2022, but because all of the members have their other projects and tours, the band's concerts will be rare...and certain to fly!facebook.com/bttrflyquintet