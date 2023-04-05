Best Bookstore — New Books

A Denver institution of affordable reads for over forty years, Capitol Hill Books might as well be rooted into the ground at East Colfax Avenue and Grant Street, right across the street from the State Capitol. A truck has taken out the front of the building, COVID-19's financial chaos threatened its future, and protests in 2020 were a tumultuous storm for the building's windows. Despite all of the recent challenges, however, Capitol Hill Books owner Holly Brooks has kept the store open and shelves full with a smile. Sci-fi readers, comic book fans, history buffs and new families will all find something worth taking home, whether it's a crisp copy of Dune, a how-to book for gardening, or a stack of old National Geographics from the 1980s. You can find Capitol Hill Books' inventory on Amazon, but nothing beats the smell and serenity of a quiet, well-stocked book store — especially when you can walk out with multiple reads for less than $15.