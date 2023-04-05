Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us

Best Inexpensive Date Night

Aqua Golf

Romance doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, and this mini golf course proves it. After all, it's a classic dating move to cozy up to a partner under the guise of improving their swing. At Aqua Golf, you can rent a bucket of balls and a driver, then aim for the buoys on the liquid driving range or take on the 36-hole mini golf course for hours of fun at a very heartwarming price.

Best Store on the 16th Street Mall

I Heart Denver Store

I Heart Denver

How much do we heart the I Heart Denver Store, which has hung around through COVID and the construction project on the 16th Street Mall, continuing to offer great gifts and other keepsakes from over 200 talented Colorado artists and designers (those in the consignment program keep 60 percent of sales) as well as other makers? Started as an artist incubator by Samuel Schimek a dozen years ago, this business has grown to be a must-stop for any tourist...if they can get to the Denver Pavilions.

Best Store on East Colfax

Marczyk Fine Foods

There's always something cooking at Marczyk's. In April 2002, Marczyk Fine Foods opened the doors of its first market on East 17th Avenue, a place that celebrated quality ingredients and products — and local community. In 2011, the crew behind the store — husband and wife Pete Marczyk and Barbara Macfarlane, as well as brother Paul Marczyk — opened a second outpost in an old Safeway on East Colfax, a bigger store that featured all of the same amenities, along with a kitchen to up the ante on prepared foods and a next-door liquor store. Over the years, Marczyk's has added a bakery and an even bigger food-prep facility (with a lineup overseen by chef Jamey Fader), as well as events that draw traffic off of Colfax, but the goal of emphasizing both quality and community remains.

Best Store on West Colfax

Roselady Co.

Catie Cheshire

In 2022, Denver welcomed back the Rose Lady, now rebranded as Roselady Co., but with the same classic exterior that's a Colfax landmark. The longtime flower shop is still family-owned; Daniele Riopelle has revamped it in honor of her mother, Debbie Orban-Rosen, who'd run it since 1985. After a three-year pause following Orban-Rosen's death, Riopelle reopened the shop, which is filled with colorful bouquets and other giftable trinkets that will brighten any day.

3921 West Colfax Avenue
720-799-3642
roseladyco

Best Store on the Pearl Street Mall

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

It may be a few blocks from the busiest section of the Pearl Street Mall, but the employee-owned Trident is definitely a go-to destination, combining the best elements of a bookstore and a cafe. Browse through an impressive and eclectic selection of new and used literature, then order from a menu of coffee, tea and pastries that's just as diverse. Whether you want to sip tea while you read about Zen Buddhism, hang out on a beautiful garden patio with a historic novel or simply spend an evening enjoying free live music, Trident is the pearl of the Pearl Street Mall.

  • 940 Pearl St., Boulder, 80302 Map

Best Store at Denver International Airport

Aksels

Denver International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, with over 69 million travelers passing through in 2022. That's a big opportunity to show outsiders what Colorado is all about, and with any luck, those travelers end up at Aksels, which reps our state with unparalleled passion. The Denver-based clothing company has built a following by highlighting Colorado landmarks and history on hats and T-shirts that pay homage to old-school Denver Broncos jerseys, the city's rainbow skyline and even beloved former hangouts like Celebrity Sports Center. In case you need a last-minute gift, forgot your socks or just like Colorado-centric gear, make a stop at Aksels before your flight takes off.

B Gates, Center Core
303-342-6626
aksels.com

Best Store in RiNo

Modern Nomad

Courtesy Modern Nomad Facebook page

A dazzling array of home, lifestyle and gardening wares greets you at Modern Nomad, where you can find everything from rugs, furniture and home decor to vintage and new clothing, jewelry, plants and more. More than just a store, Modern Nomad is a collective with an emphasis on supporting small businesses, hosting a variety of local vendors that fill the 5,500-square foot warehouse with stylish and unique finds. Be prepared: You'll want to buy everything.

Best Store in Cherry Creek

Artisan Center

Amid the nail salons, edgy boutiques and baffling commercial development in Cherry Creek North is an endearing spot that sells art and crafts from local artists, as well as staffers and students at Denver schools. For decades, the Artisan Center has been a go-to spot for gifts that celebrate the talents of the Coloradans who make this state so special, and just browsing the window display does your heart good. In fact, a recent installation of puffy hearts for sale around Valentine's Day benefited Mental Health Colorado. Looking good, doing good.

Best Store on Broadway

The Wizard's Chest

By Lonnie Hanzon, courtesy of the Wizard's Chest

The Wizard's Chest is celebrating its fortieth birthday this year, but the family-owned store has more youthful exuberance than ever. Witches, wizards, squibs, Muggles and everything in between are welcome at this 16,000-square-foot wonderland of toys, costumes, games and collectibles, as long as the adults check their prudence at the door. If you've seen it on the big screen or want to come up with your own creation, chances are the Wizard's Chest's costumes, masks, makeup and props will get you there. Need something to spice up game night? The bottom floor has a vast collection of puzzles and board games that go far beyond Monopoly, with themes centered around Harry Potter, Star Wars, creature features and other sci-fi and fantasy favorites. Magic is in full force year-round here, but it gets extra special and spooky around Halloween, when the Wizard's Chest serves as a popular spot to watch the annual Broadway Halloween Parade.

Best Liquor Store

Bottle Shop 33

Sure, you can now grab basic beer and wine at the grocery store, but can you pick up a set of vintage glassware while chatting with knowledgeable staff members about their favorite bitters for an Old Fashioned? You can at Bottle Shop 33, a swanky store named for the year Prohibition ended that specializes in mixology and entertaining. Here the employees know regulars by name and are always quick to offer up suggestions for a funky wine to take to the park, the perfect beer to take to a dinner party, or the best gin for your ideal martini.

1080 South Gaylord Street
303-722-2129
bottleshop33.com

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation