Best Future Home

Latino Cultural Arts Center founder Adrianna Abarca donated warehouse spaces at 1935 West 12th Avenue to the nonprofit, and after significant fundraising, including a gift of $2.5 million in congressional spending pushed by Senator Michael Bennet and $1.9 million from Colorado Creative Industries, LCAC is planning to fill the space with Las Bodegas. An intergenerational creative hub, Las Bodegas will include digital and visual arts programs, including LCAC's Day of the Dead Ofrendas project and a mentorship setup for burgeoning artists.lcac-denver.org