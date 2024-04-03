Best Cannabis Brand on Social Media

As if social media's prohibitive policies weren't tough enough, cannabis companies are going through a boring period online right now — mostly educational posts focusing on things we already know about, along with product shilling and weed porn. But where's the fun? Where's the sarcasm? Where's the transparency? It's all on the Joints Instagram page, where you'll find funny digs at cannabis industry norms and stock market bros, peeks inside of a Denver cannabis factory and influencer spoofs. "We're a group of young stoners, and we intend to have fun and communicate that to the market in a way that feels authentic, welcomed and common sense," says founder Hunter Garth. "We're really just talking about weed for what it is and making fun of weed for what it is. We don't take ourselves seriously." In a world full of sales pitches, we could use more of that.