Best Dispensary for a Connoisseur

Denver might be Colorado's cannabis capital, but just about every ambitious Colorado grower and hash maker is trying to get inside a dispensary on the outskirts of Boulder. Established brands like 710 Labs, DabLogic, Green Dot Labs and Lazercat account for much of the real estate at Eclipse Cannabis Co., but good weed sells itself, biscuit, and pushing the popular stuff don't mean shit. What this space-themed dispensary does better than others is spot new talent. Premier brands like Bubba's Kush, Red Roots Rolling Co. and Sunshine Extracts all got off the ground with the help of Eclipse. We can't wait to see what's on the horizon for 2024.