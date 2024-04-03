Best Flower and Hash Combo

Growers Tony Karas, Logan Nuss and hash whiz Kennn Wall have turned Single Source into a Colorado cannabis blue-chipper, pumping out some of the state's best flower and rosin. Single Source's Sour Diesel and GMO are always in pole position, but what we respect most about Single Source is its drive to grow what most others don't. Good luck finding Loompa's Headband or Strawberry 2.1, two turbo-charged Single Source strains, from anyone else in Colorado (and if you do, know it won't be as good), and you can count on the Denver operation to do pillar strains like Papaya Cake or Poontang Pie not just correctly, but exceptionally. Grab a gram of Wall's top-notch rosin, largely made from the same Single Source strains sold on the flower shelf, for a true cannabis combo.instagram.com/singlesourcecolorado