Best Flower Brand

Learning about the vast world of natural psychedelics takes time and motivation, but the right environment is just as important. For those of us who aren't huge on reading dense books with heavy text, Doses & Mimosas is here to teach over drinks and good times. The monthly event at Plant Magic Cafe provides attendees with natural (and magical) drinks made with blue lotus and amanita muscaria, two stimulating natural libations likely to make you smile. A small bar with mimosas and other drinks is included, with Plant Magic employees on hand to talk about psychedelics and Colorado's new decriminalization laws. Whether you're looking to learn, find a community or just want to have fun during brunch hours, Doses & Mimosas will provide. Buy a ticket and see for yourself.
Curious about the effects of psychedelics, but too nervous to take the full trip? Then the sober psychedelic experience at Denver Zen Den is for you. Founded by Michael Pottern, the Zen Den opened last December to share the healing effects of psychedelics...without the psychedelics. The sober experience involves lying on a BLISSpod, which vibrates to soothing music played through noise-canceling headphones, while a Lucia N°03 light (a hypnagogic lamp) flashes over your head, triggering the brain to form kaleidoscopic patterns similar to those seen during a DMT blast-off. The combination of light, vibratory and auditory therapy relaxes both mind and body, and the effervescent effects last for days afterward. It's the perfect alternative to psychedelics — and, unlike some people with DMT, you won't be insisting you're an interdimensional shaman afterward.2345 7th Street