 Best Vape Cartridge 2024 | DabLogic | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Vape Cartridge

DabLogic

Most hash pen and vape cartridge options are made with poor starting material and taste like flavored nicotine. Not DabLogic's. Made with a cartridge designed and patented by founder and Colorado hash legend Julian Casellas, DabLogic's rosin cartridges hit smoothly and manage to make us feel like we just took a dab or hit off a doughnut joint. That might sound easy, but the vast majority of vape carts, rosin included, fail to impress our tastebuds or high meter. In contrast, DabLogic brings the flavor and haymaker hit until the last drop is gone, and you can always count on rare genetics, from Chemmy Jones to Rainbow Disco.

verdenatural.com/pages/dablogic-how-were-different

Best Rosin Brand

Soiku Bano

Coloradans love their rosin, but extraction shelves and hash fridges are starting to look like the Buzz Lightyear aisle at Al's Toy Barn. Never content with being just one more face in the crowd, Soiku Bano takes an innovative, quality-first approach to dabbing, which keeps the Denver hash factory above the rest. Founded by brothers Xander Tabio and Jose Coto with Coto's wife, Claudia, and led by head extractor Tim Du, Soiku Bano blew us away with a Sour Diesel cold-cure rosin in 2023, and kept the momentum with its Soiku Sundaes. A two-gram ball of cold-cured rosin, covered with 1.5 grams of a rosin sauce drizzled on top, each terpy Soiku Sundae mimics the dessert in more ways than one. Whatever the Bano boys are pulling from, you know the result is worth waiting for payday.

soikubano.com

Best In-House Flower at a Dispensary

Verde Natural

Scott Lentz

Dispensary-grown flower doesn't dominate the shelf anymore, with the majority of house buds relegated to the middle shelf or discount bin. Verde Natural proves time and again that we can still find that internal dank without breaking the bank, however. Never scared to try something different or keep tradition alive instead of chasing trends, Verde sports rare finds like Creme OG, Hazel's Comet and Sour 2018, as well as incredibly grown versions of timeless pillars like GMO, Papaya and Wifi OG. You can find Verde's buds at dispensaries around Denver, but the best prices and selection are at the flagship store on East Colfax Avenue or the Hash House in Boulder, which is branded under Verde's solventless-extraction partner, DabLogic.

Best Dispensary for Flower

Lakeshore Cannabis

Dispensaries are slowly moving toward the universal selection of liquor stores, but their stock can still vary wildly, and prices even more so. Toss all of those worries in a sack the moment you enter Lakeshore Cannabis, though, because this Sloan's Lake pot shop has it all for those of us who love sniffing flowers. Growing operations like 14er, 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs, Meraki, Rare Dankness, Single Source and Verde Natural are all regular features on the menu, with plenty of more budget-conscious options, as well. Several top-shelf growers will likely be on sale when you visit, too, making Lakeshore's dank bouquets smell even better.

Best Flower Brand

Bubba's Kush

Denver has more legal cannabis cultivations than anywhere else in Colorado, but the best weed available in the Mile High is grown in Ordway, a small town in the southeastern corner of the state. Try some of the Orange Cream Cake, Georgia Pie, MAC #4, Triangle Kush and whatever else Bubba's Kush founder Chris Kaiser dishes out, and you might be ready to drive three hours to see the chef at work. The Orange Cream Cake, full of sour, sugary fumes and a creamy, nutty funkiness, will remind you of an Orange Julius one second and a cheese board the next. The tropical and acidic fruity notes of MAC #4 are like Golden Goat on steroids, and the Triangle Kush and Two-Step are both odiferous odes to skunky classics. Fans of Bubba's Kush flower and fresh-frozen bubble hash have been asking Kaiser to expand Bubba's Kush into rosin, which he's done with a few collaborations — but hash has always been a bonus to Kaiser, who proudly grows his plants to be smoked. bubbaskush.com

Best Way to Dip Your Toes Into Psychedelics

Doses & Mimosas at Plant Magic Cafe

Plant Magic Cafe

Learning about the vast world of natural psychedelics takes time and motivation, but the right environment is just as important. For those of us who aren't huge on reading dense books with heavy text, Doses & Mimosas is here to teach over drinks and good times. The monthly event at Plant Magic Cafe provides attendees with natural (and magical) drinks made with blue lotus and amanita muscaria, two stimulating natural libations likely to make you smile. A small bar with mimosas and other drinks is included, with Plant Magic employees on hand to talk about psychedelics and Colorado's new decriminalization laws. Whether you're looking to learn, find a community or just want to have fun during brunch hours, Doses & Mimosas will provide. Buy a ticket and see for yourself.

Best Sober Psychedelic Experience

Denver Zen Den

Curious about the effects of psychedelics, but too nervous to take the full trip? Then the sober psychedelic experience at Denver Zen Den is for you. Founded by Michael Pottern, the Zen Den opened last December to share the healing effects of psychedelics...without the psychedelics. The sober experience involves lying on a BLISSpod, which vibrates to soothing music played through noise-canceling headphones, while a Lucia N°03 light (a hypnagogic lamp) flashes over your head, triggering the brain to form kaleidoscopic patterns similar to those seen during a DMT blast-off. The combination of light, vibratory and auditory therapy relaxes both mind and body, and the effervescent effects last for days afterward. It's the perfect alternative to psychedelics — and, unlike some people with DMT, you won't be insisting you're an interdimensional shaman afterward.

2345 7th Street
303-578-0050
denverzenden.com

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation