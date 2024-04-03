Best Weed Gummy

Rosin edibles have quickly become a dime a dozen, but Candaze Dipz stand out for their consistent flavor, hard-hitting potency and a delicious frosting-like coating. Green apple gummies are covered in caramel, cherry and orange gummies in dark chocolate, and strawberry gummies have a layer of peanut butter frosting. Every version we've had is amusing and delicious, with the chocolate-covered orange variety a must-have for anyone who loves a Terry's Chocolate Orange. But the strawberry PB&J take might be the most unique weed gummy in dispensaries right now; it tastes like peanut butter fudge layered with red doughnut jelly.