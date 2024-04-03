Best Meatball Sandwich

This little Italian deli serves some very big sandwiches, but it's not just the size that's impressive. All of the options, which include both hot and cold sandwiches, are built on hefty slices of ciabatta baked fresh at the nearby Dolce Sicilia bakery. While the Penny Lane, with Belfiore's housemade hot Italian sausage links, is a top-notch choice, our favorite is the Eleanor Rigby, loaded with flavorful meatballs (also made in-house), red sauce, Romano and a balsamic drizzle. Don't forget to pick up some frozen ravioli and imported olives when you snag your sandwich.