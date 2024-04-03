Best Meatball Sandwich

Stepping inside Oliver's is a nostalgic experience. It's the kind of classic butcher shop that there aren't many of these days, and even more impressive is that it truly is a classic. The shop celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023 and is still run by founder Ed Oliver's great grandsons Rich and Jim, who dole out cuts of beef, lamb, pork and housemade sausages from behind the counter, trading quips with each other and customers as they work. As much of Denver continues to change, it's places like this that we hold on to even more dearly.