Best Alt-Country EP

Country music meets folky Americana with a twist of grit in Courtney Whitehead's project, Bison Bone. On the outfit's new EP, 40 Grit, Whitehead (vocals/guitar), Tony Piscotti (bass), Adam Blake (drums) and Eric Tate (guitar) apply country's classic twangs to melodic vocals and rhythmic guitar over earnest lyrics on such songs as opening track "Blue Collar Hard." Each song paints a clear picture with sentimentality and romanticism, making it the perfect Sunday-morning album to soothe the blues. Bison Bone will open for Buffalo Nichols at Levitt Pavilion on June 13.bisonbone.com