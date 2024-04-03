 Best Alt-Country EP 2024 | 40 GritBison Bone | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Alt-Country EP

40 Grit
Bison Bone

Country music meets folky Americana with a twist of grit in Courtney Whitehead's project, Bison Bone. On the outfit's new EP, 40 Grit, Whitehead (vocals/guitar), Tony Piscotti (bass), Adam Blake (drums) and Eric Tate (guitar) apply country's classic twangs to melodic vocals and rhythmic guitar over earnest lyrics on such songs as opening track "Blue Collar Hard." Each song paints a clear picture with sentimentality and romanticism, making it the perfect Sunday-morning album to soothe the blues. Bison Bone will open for Buffalo Nichols at Levitt Pavilion on June 13.

bisonbone.com

Best Neo-Soul Vocalist

Coy Lim of Jade Oracle

The musical stylings of neo-soul band Jade Oracle always captivate its audience, thanks in part to the dulcet voice of lead singer Coy Lim. Lim is a classically trained vocalist, pianist and composer who studied with several notable musicians at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Although her résumé is impressive, her voice speaks for itself — literally. She possesses an impressive range that exceeds four octaves, and her sweet, clear vocals add a mystical touch of siren song to Jade Oracle's bewitching, jazzy soundscape. Lim's debut EP, Mirror, Mirror, dropped on Spotify in August 2022.

jadeoraclemusic.com

Best Legendary Soul Singer

Hazel Miller

The city's musical history would have a gaping hole in it if Hazel Miller's U-Haul hadn't broken down in the Mile High on the way to California. The soul singer decided to stay, and cemented herself as an icon in the city. She was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame last year, after making her way up through open mics in Five Points to performing with her band, the Collective, and singing with Herbie Hancock in Japan. She's performed the national anthem at Broncos games and belted out songs in the White House for President Bill Clinton. Miller has big love for Denver, and will be singing with the Collective this summer at City Park Jazz. Bless her soul.

hazelmiller.biz

