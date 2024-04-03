 Best Club to Dance, See Art and Feel Safe 2024 | Beacon | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Club to Dance, See Art and Feel Safe

Beacon

Cynthia Griggs

The owners of Beacon really know how to create an environment that ignites the party spirit in everyone who walks through the door. Even if you're an introvert who rarely likes going out, it's impossible not to enjoy yourself at this club, which is filled with immersive installations by local artists, including the whimsical bar covered with woven branches and a golden room that emulates a beehive. Aesthetics aside, Beacon is also serious about safety and its "no-assholes" policy. Being able to dance to stellar local and international DJs without having to worry about any creeps is a truly wonderful thing that warrants serious props.

Best Venue for Public Transportation

The Gothic Theatre

YouTube

Not only does the Gothic Theatre offer an excellent lineup of shows every month, but it's also an easy night out for those who don't want to drive. The venue is about a fifteen-minute walk from the Englewood Station light rail stop, and no fewer than five RTD bus lines drop passengers off even closer than that. Both the light rail and the buses run past midnight on Friday and Saturday, so enjoy a worry-free show at the Gothic, then hop on the bus, Gus, and get yourself home.

Best Venue for High School Nostalgia

Summit

Michael Emery Hecker

Summit has a calendar stacked with metal and punk-rock acts that you used to love in high school (whether you graduated last year or two decades ago). There are just as many rising rock stars on this LoDo club's books as there are mainstay metal heavy hitters — but don't forget the emo nights, when you can dance and sing along to all of your favorites at full volume. And if sneaking out for pizza between classes was your thing, you can do that here, too. So break out the eyeliner, squeeze yourself into those skinny jeans and head on down to Summit to relive the fast times.

Best Venue for EDM

The Black Box

@JVPhotography11

EDM has found its Mile High headquarters in the Black Box. Whether you want to hear a touring artist or an underground up-and-comer, this is the spot — and has been for almost a decade. Created by Nicole Cacciavillano in 2016, the Black Box is known for its weekly event Sub.mission, which is also the name of Cacciavillano's booking and talent agency. Sub.mission was one of the first events to champion dubstep in the U.S., and it's continued to bring top-notch talent to the venue while maintaining the spirit of old-school raves. As Cacciavillano puts it: "What we look for is just raw talent."

Best Place to Hear a Surprisingly Good DJ While Eating Sushi

LoDo Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar

Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar, a local Japanese-Hawaiian fusion chain, delivers a great happy hour and a fun environment at all four of its locations, but weekend nights at its Blake Street outpost offer something special: DJs. Music at a sushi restaurant? Yes — and it's not just the sake bombs making the beats sound distressingly good. More often than not, the DJs at this spot are talented enough to have you grabbing your phone to Google where they're playing next.

Best Venue for Both Rock Bands and DJs

Larimer Lounge

Jeff Davis

The Larimer Lounge used to be primarily a rock club, but it has expanded its audience by welcoming other genres, especially EDM. These days, you can catch anyone from an indie singer-songwriter to a rock band to a techno DJ or dubstep artist here. The Larimer even has an SMS mailing list that will alert you to the best electronic-music artists coming to the venue, with the chance for guest-list spots and other deals. And when you're at the club, you won't want to leave; it boasts an easily accessible bar as well as an outdoor area in back where you can swap stories.

Best Venue for Discovering New Bands

Skylark Lounge

Mason Craig

Perched at the corner of South Broadway and East Maple Avenue, the Skylark has a knack for hosting unfamiliar artists that easily become new favorites. One scroll through its website reveals an intriguing roster of under-the-radar musicians looking for their next big fan. The small stage upstairs in the Bobcat Club is the perfect place to catch a show during a night out on Broadway, and tickets are always on the cheaper end. Grab a drink, sit back and enjoy the tunes of Denver's independent musicians.

Best '90s Nostalgia Trip

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

Courtesy Oskar Blues Black Buzzard Facebook page

Heading behind the red velvet curtain and down the stairs into the Black Buzzard is such a throwback. The stripped-down venue allows for close proximity to those performing, with plenty of seating and a full bar that lets concert-goers choose their own adventure. Get sweaty in a mosh pit or sit on the sidelines watching acts take the stage. Either way, your flannels are welcome here, and you just might feel the urge to head to a Blockbuster store or flip through the Yellow Pages to dial your friend on their landline: The Black Buzzard is just that good at transporting you to simpler times.

Best Stepping-Stone Venue

Bluebird Theater

Anyone who's lived in the city for a while likely has fond memories from nights at the Bluebird Theater, which many musicians see as a key stepping stone on their path to stardom. It's where we catch acts on their come-up, and it's even where many return after hitting the mainstream — it's that beloved by the musicians who play there. Aside from the quality of the booking by AEG, the Bluebird keeps fans coming back for its intimate, funky setting, from the gargoyles on the walls to the balcony, where you can grab a beer and have a bird's-eye view of the dancing crowd.

Best Staff at a Venue

The Ogden Theatre

The Ogden Theatre is more than 100 years old, but this intimate concert venue still knows the definition of hospitality. The Ogden's security, bar and operations employees are attentive and kind, willing to give dizzy concert-goers a bottle of water and a place to sit or to point out the location of the bathrooms if needed. The staff is approachable and takes care of every patron. It's nice to know that no matter what happens at the Ogden, we're in good hands.

