Best Club to Dance, See Art and Feel Safe

The owners of Beacon really know how to create an environment that ignites the party spirit in everyone who walks through the door. Even if you're an introvert who rarely likes going out, it's impossible not to enjoy yourself at this club, which is filled with immersive installations by local artists, including the whimsical bar covered with woven branches and a golden room that emulates a beehive. Aesthetics aside, Beacon is also serious about safety and its "no-assholes" policy. Being able to dance to stellar local and international DJs without having to worry about any creeps is a truly wonderful thing that warrants serious props.