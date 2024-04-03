Best Family Affair

Ever wonder why local Latin bands iZCALLi and EL CRO are often on the same bill? Both bands put on energetic, entertaining shows — EL CRO dishing out its "rock mexicano hecho en Denver" ("Mexican rock made in Denver") and iZCALLi putting on fiery performances filled with everything from time-traveling fuzz rock to bilingual ballads — but there's more to the story than that. EL CRO happens to be headed up by the father of Miguel and Brenda Aviña, the guitar-wielding siblings at the heart of iZCALLi. This family makes beautiful music together, and Denver music fans are the lucky recipients of its well-honed talents. Catch iZCALLi and EL CRO together again at Levitt Pavilion on June 7.izcallirock.com