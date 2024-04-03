Best Free Summer Concert Series

Situated on the gentle slopes of Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion has captured the hearts of live-music lovers since it opened in 2017. And the nonprofit returns that love tenfold each year with its free summer concert series, which offers around fifty concerts where you can kick back and relax on a lawn chair without worrying about how much you have left to spend on booze or food. This year's series includes shows from the likes of Buffalo Nichols, Chali 2na and Cut Chemist; the venue has ticketed shows as well, with this year's lineup including the Beach Boys, slowdive and more. The free shows aren't the only way Levitt gives back: In 2020 the venue created its Bodies of Culture board, which just launched a mentorship program for young BIPOC musicians.