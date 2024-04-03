Best Hip-Hop Album

Last June was the fiftieth anniversary of hip-hop, and we can't think of an album that better reflects the culture's roots than Denver-based Ason Yugen's The Wolf & The Social Club. Each of the eighteen tracks encourages repeat listens, with pristine beats and Yugen's buttery, emotive flow. Inspired by the way social media has impacted society, it's a concept album that looks at social media as an alternate universe; from opening track "Login" to "The Portal," listeners are placed in the real world, until the track "Algorithm" launches them into an otherworldly journey. A philosophical reflection on tech coupled with classic, sometimes jazzy beats? More, please.soundcloud.com/xavyerbahari