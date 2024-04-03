Best Hip-Hop Album

She Who Won't Be Named is the MC of the Beats Bodega hip-hop event at River Bar. And it's impossible to forget her after you hear her quick and witty flow. While it's always a wild time at Beats Bodega, the artist gets reflective on her 2023 EP, Time to Change (released on Bandcamp). We hear her look back on her Southern roots in "Flower Child From Memphis" and witness her charismatic drive in "Light Shines ft J.Seuss"; she's intimate and encouraging on "Sweetly," sharing how creativity and a positive, open attitude can take you far. A lot of rappers have a tight flow, but when it's paired with lyrical talent, that takes it to the next level. She Who Won't Be Named has that and more.