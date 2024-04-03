Best Hip-Hop Collab Music Video

As if the song "PLZ," a collaboration between rappers DNA Picasso and Malcolm Whyz3, didn't already pop off enough, the accompanying music video, with its high quality and visual variety, takes this creative collaboration even further. Malcolm Whyz3 entered the Denver hip-hop scene in 2019 with an emotional song about his grandmother's passing, making Westword's list of ten rappers to watch in 2023. DNA Picasso is also a mainstay in the city's rap scene, and we're hoping for more collaborations in the future between these two innovative musicians.