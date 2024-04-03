Best Neo-Soul Vocalist

The musical stylings of neo-soul band Jade Oracle always captivate its audience, thanks in part to the dulcet voice of lead singer Coy Lim. Lim is a classically trained vocalist, pianist and composer who studied with several notable musicians at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Although her résumé is impressive, her voice speaks for itself — literally. She possesses an impressive range that exceeds four octaves, and her sweet, clear vocals add a mystical touch of siren song to Jade Oracle's bewitching, jazzy soundscape. Lim's debut EP, Mirror, Mirror, dropped on Spotify in August 2022.jadeoraclemusic.com