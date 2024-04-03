Best Old-School Heavy Metal Band

Take a trip back in time and soar high with Eaglewing on its fearless flight into the new wave of heavy metal mayhem. These guys look and sound straight from the early-1980s heavy metal scene, embarking on a sonic journey where the skies are limitless and the music knows no bounds. The members are masters of their craft, using a simple formula of thundering drums, shredding guitar riffs and mesmerizing vocals to shape a majestic musical landscape. Although Eaglewing might seem like it's from the past, the band has firmly established itself as the future of heavy metal in Denver.eaglewingband.bandcamp.com