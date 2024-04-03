Best Pop Musician

Dreamy and ethereal, Grace DeVine is Denver pop royalty. But don't be fooled by her catchy hooks and addictive, layered beats: The artist's lyrics are earnest, sometimes heavy, and confront the highs and lows of life with intentionality and creativity. DeVine released the EP Taste of Heaven last September with a concert at Globe Hall, and her pipes were just as heavenly in person as they are through headphones. Denver has a true lyrical genius in Grace DeVine, and we can't wait to see what she puts out this year.@gracedevinemusic