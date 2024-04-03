Best Pop Musician

There is stone-cold evidence that cavemen somehow found the time to create instruments (bone flutes, naturally) and music during the Paleolithic Era. They also loved to sing. But there is no way our thick-browed ancestors were coming up with anything near what death-metal trio Cronos Compulsion is currently concocting — though the band does like to call its sound "caveman death metal." It's a newer term for a brand of brutal music that doesn't bother with overly indulgent compositions — it's barbaric and heavier than the Stone Age. What guitarist Wil Wilson, drummer Jon Linskey and bassist Addison Herron-Wheeler do on debut EP Malicious Regression would make any self-respecting Neanderthal lose their shit. Plus, the band moniker is an archeological term for the caveman practice of chopping up dead bodies instead of burying them.