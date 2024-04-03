Best Psychedelic Latin Music

Ritmo Cascabel has blown us away with raucous concerts in which every audience member is absolutely immersed in the band's blend of psychedelic rock and cumbia. It's a sound unique to the five-piece, and it came from studying chicha, a Peruvian form of cumbia that began in the '60s and meshes cumbia, Andean music and vals criollo with surf and psych rock. Having formed just before the pandemic, Ritmo Cascabel released its Ritmo EP in 2022, but the band fully realized its sound on its self-titled debut album, released last August. Just one listen and you'll know it's a band you have to see live.ritmocascabel.bandcamp.com