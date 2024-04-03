Best Psychedelic Latin Music

Denver grindcore trio Empire Demolition seemingly came out of nowhere with the release of its debut EP, Defenestration, earlier this year. Justin Redington (vocals and bass), Kendrick Lemke (guitar and vocals) and Nicholas Herrera (drums) are purveyors of sonic pandemonium, and the five songs on Defenestration pummel you for just under twenty minutes. The title track (the shortest offering at a hair under three minutes) and "Ruby" (the longest at a tad over six minutes) show off Empire Demolition's range; like Napalm Death and Portrayal of Guilt, the band knows how to whip up a rage, and that's a good thing when it comes to grindcore. So go ahead, throw it on and do some remodeling with your fists.