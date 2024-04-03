Best Reminder of Your Angsty Teen Years

The city's musical history would have a gaping hole in it if Hazel Miller's U-Haul hadn't broken down in the Mile High on the way to California. The soul singer decided to stay, and cemented herself as an icon in the city. She was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame last year, after making her way up through open mics in Five Points to performing with her band, the Collective, and singing with Herbie Hancock in Japan. She's performed the national anthem at Broncos games and belted out songs in the White House for President Bill Clinton. Miller has big love for Denver, and will be singing with the Collective this summer at City Park Jazz. Bless her soul.