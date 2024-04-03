Best Reminder of Your Angsty Teen Years

Hellocentral's music can't help but make you feel like you're on the bus to school, in all black, with headphones over your ears. The indie band's lyrics are the perfect mix of rage and angst that take you right back to being sixteen and smoking cigarettes behind your high school. If you were an avid listener of Green Day's "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "American Idiot" back in the day, you'll be a fan of Hellocentral. This is your cue to grab a ticket to one of the band's next shows, and don't forget your black eyeliner and beanie.hellocentral.live