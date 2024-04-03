Best Soothing Album

Kiltro took its name from quiltro, the Spanish word for street dog, and as founder Chris Bowers-Castillo suggests, the band blends together varied sounds similar to the way street dogs in his native Chile find help from many community members. The local outfit has become known for its Chilean folk sound infused with indie, synth and world music — sonics completely unique to Kiltro. On the band's 2023 album, Underbelly, the lyricism is incredibly poetic, giving the mind no choice but to fuse with iridescent scenery and fall into a dreamy prism of mystical energy. Cascading, layered synth, drums, bass and other unidentifiable, ambient sounds create an otherworldly effect, transporting listeners to an entirely new world.kiltromusic.com