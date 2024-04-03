Best Soothing Album

Brandon Theis started his multi-instrumental project the Orchestrator from the ground up, teaching himself how to play saxophone and mix and master his tunes — which also include him on guitar, drums and keys. Since 2021, he's released dozens of singles and an EP, with "Jazz Wobbles" racking up more than a million streams on Spotify and his song "Alissa," named for his wife, hitting number one on the iTunes jazz charts. He's sold out multiple venues and even had Afroman as an opener at the Summit in January. The music is funky yet soothing, head-bob-inducing and flush with sexy trills from the sax balanced by beats that go from oozy and dub-inspired to hip-hop-adjacent.