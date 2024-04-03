Best "Stadium Emo" Band

Broken Record vocalist/guitarist Lauren Beecher told us that back when the band got started in 2017, its sound was "between genres." But it's safe to say that she and members Corey Fruin (bass), Nick Danes (drums) and Matt Dunne (guitar) have found their rhythm in the emotive, powerful "stadium emo" that's showcased on the band's August 2023 record, Nothing Moves Me. The ten tracks were recorded in Beecher and Fruin's basement studio, but the sound begs to be blasted in a stadium — and Broken Record achieved that when its song "See It Through" was played at an Avalanche game last December.brokenrecordisaband.com