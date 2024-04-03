Best Venue to See Local Art With the Music

Fiddler's Green opened in 1988 after it was commissioned by the Museum of Outdoor Arts as an expansive earth sculpture, even winning an award from the American Institute of Architecture. The venue is known for bringing in big names — upcoming shows this year include Billy Strings and the Dave Matthews Band — but it's also a big supporter of the local arts, with a mural program that adds new installations each year. At concerts, you can catch murals by David Swartz, Chad Bolsinger, Jason Graves, Jessica McMillan and more, with many depicting Colorado wildlife such as bison, wolves, owls, snakes and birds.