Best Venue to See Local Art With the Music

Fiddler's Green

Fiddler's Green opened in 1988 after it was commissioned by the Museum of Outdoor Arts as an expansive earth sculpture, even winning an award from the American Institute of Architecture. The venue is known for bringing in big names — upcoming shows this year include Billy Strings and the Dave Matthews Band — but it's also a big supporter of the local arts, with a mural program that adds new installations each year. At concerts, you can catch murals by David Swartz, Chad Bolsinger, Jason Graves, Jessica McMillan and more, with many depicting Colorado wildlife such as bison, wolves, owls, snakes and birds.

Best Historic Venue

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

YouTube

As spring rolls around and the snow begins to melt, our minds immediately turn to the Red Rocks concert season. The most well-known venue in the state, if not the country, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is more than a music venue — it's a landmark. The sprawling venue and park in Morrison is bursting with history, from the dinosaur fossils embedded in the rocks to the many musicians who have graced the stage. We couldn't envision a summer without attending a Red Rocks concert or Film on the Rocks, and it's the perfect place to take visiting friends or family for a taste of one of the many benefits of living in Denver.

Best Late-Night Jazz

Dazzle

Mark Payler

Dazzle has brought so much to the jazz scene since it opened its doors at 930 Lincoln Street in 1997, but the venue really showed its love for the city by deciding to spotlight another jazz club when it had its long-anticipated reopening in the Denver Performing Arts Complex last August. The El Chapultepec Piano Lounge honors the come-as-you-are spot that closed during the pandemic, in partnership with the El Chapultepec Legacy Project. Dedicated to maintaining the 'Pec's legacy, the lounge offers late-night sets from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays — and they're all free.

Best Supper Club

Nocturne

Courtesy of Nocturne

Want dinner and a show? Then head over to Nocturne, which has been blending live jazz with exceptional seasonal dishes since it opened ten years ago. With an intimate ambience and music-forward layout, this is where you can see local jazz icons up close and personal. The listening-room environment, with tables nestled around the stage, is dedicated to classic jazz and hosts resident artists monthly.

Best Concert Program at a Bar

Bar 404

Molly Martin

Bar 404 started its music program with a free jazz night every Wednesday under Ron LeGault, and has since expanded its offerings to include live music from all genres (though the free jazz night is still a must-do). From rock and roll to country, blues, pop, bluegrass, indie and everything in between, you're sure to find something intriguing on the calendar. By implementing a larger stage area and reinforcing its sound system, Bar 404 is staking a bigger claim in the Mile High music scene, and we're all the better for it.

Best Place to Rub Elbows With Your Favorite Musicians

Globe Hall

Globe Hall, a small club nestled in the Globeville neighborhood, might be best known for great BBQ that pairs well with live music, but it's also got a secret: Thanks to its AEG-adjacent ownership, the business often hosts artists who are in town to play at one of Denver's mega-venues. Exclusive merch store pop-ups aren't uncommon, nor are last-minute bookings for someone who just sold out Red Rocks that week. You might also find some of your favorite Denver musicians here, enjoying one of many new country, folk or bluegrass acts that the venue typically books. So when you're done smashing that BBQ, be sure to clean your face in case you run into your music-celebrity crush.

Best Variety at a Venue

Oriental Theater

The Tennyson corridor has a cultural hub in the Oriental Theater, whose history goes back to 1927, when it opened as a movie theater. As people moved to the suburbs in the '50s, it fell into disrepair and changed hands several times. But the venue made a comeback in 2005, and while it hosts some incredible metal and rock concerts, the Oriental is also home to everything from comedy (Lucha Libre and Laughs is a must-see) and burlesque to lectures, film screenings and festivals. The variety has maintained the theater's vivacious spirit, and it's become a go-to spot for fun in the city. Plus, the 44 bus stops right outside, making it easily accessible — always a win in our book.

Best Variety at an Open-Mic Night

Roxy on Broadway

Molly Martin

Although Denver is home to a plethora of open mics, most venues cater to a select group of artists: jazz musicians, DJs or vocalists. But the Roxy on Broadway, known for its 1920s ambience and classic cocktails, has open-mic nights tailored to a variety of performers. Every Wednesday, jazz prodigies and connoisseurs can enjoy an evening of live jazz and an open jazz jam from 7 to 10 p.m. On the first and last Tuesday of each month, singers and songwriters flock to the Roxy's intimate stage for an open mic from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Even wannabe DJs can practice their record-spinning skills at a DJ open deck from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month.

Best Place to Find the Jams

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side

Jack Gould

Ah, Cervantes'. This dual venue has been a live-music haven since it opened in 2003, and while you can catch numerous genres here, Cervantes' has become known for staging jam bands from the city and around the U.S. It's not just up-and-comers, either: The club has hosted the likes of Phish's Page McConnell and Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes. With the smart layout, after seeing a show in the Ballroom, you can hop over to the Other Side to enjoy more funky tunes. And during the summer, there's nothing like the vibes on the patio.

Best Venue Made by Local Musicians

The Rickhouse

Longtime musicians Johny Fysh, Josh Thibeault and Steve Addison missed the nondescript DIY warehouse shows of their youth, and they wanted to offer that experience with the Rickhouse, the live-music venue they opened in December 2022. This no-frills spot is purely about the music; you won't find TVs, pool tables or games here, just great bands that love to play. "This is a DIY establishment built by musicians, for musicians, focused on the musicians, and not the bottom line or budget," Thibeault told us. That's a philosophy we can get behind.

