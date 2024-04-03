Best Kitchen Supply Store

In response to the foodie phenomenon, many kitchen-supply stores have gravitated toward the highest end of the economic spectrum, valuing even the most modest culinary tools as if they were encrusted with diamonds. But not Peppercorn, whose two floors of merchandise space display excellent items accessible to those on limited budgets as well as state-of-the-art gadgets designed for folks who don't even bother to look at the price tags. Also available: a mouthwatering array of cookbooks, plus a great collection of puzzles and other pop-culture products that make browsing at Peppercorn diverting even for those who can't tell a spatula from an egg beater.