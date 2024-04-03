Best Pottery Classes

Making pottery was sensual long before a certain scene in the movie Ghost underscored the point, and dying isn't a prerequisite to getting a feel for the art. Ceramics in the City puts on parties for adults and kids alike, teaching pottery painting, building clay by hand and other skills. But couples are apt to gravitate to the pottery wheel, where they're seated opposite each other and taught the essentials of the craft before being set loose to create multiple objets d'art. Afterward, you can choose the masterpiece of your choice to fire and take home as a memento of your trip to Ceramics in the City.5214 East Colfax Avenue
303-200-0461
ceramicsinthecity.com