Best Way to Explore Colorado's Agricultural Roots

Yeehaw! Although the transformation of the National Western Center is far from complete, Colorado State University's contribution is done, and it's corralled quite a following. In the three buildings that comprise CSU Spur — Terra, Hydro and Vida — you can learn all about water, growing food, health, sustainability and veterinary medicine. At Vida, you can view animal surgeries through a window (and a monitor) and watch horses engage in equine therapy; at Terra, you can explore a rooftop garden and discover what's wrong with your planet; at Hydro, you can explore how water shortages are endangering the planet. Admission is always free, with special activities on 2nd Saturdays.4777 National Western Drive
970-297-4321
csuspur.org