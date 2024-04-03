Best Way to Explore Colorado's Agricultural Roots

Tell your beloved that you just want to see the incredible Petrie Institute of Western American Art collection on the seventh floor of the renovated Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum. But don't stop there: After you've taken in the exhibit, head to the new rooftop terrace, which offers lofty views of downtown and the Front Range. The terrace was part of Gio Ponti's original plan for the building more than fifty years ago, but it wasn't built until the recent renovation. This is the perfect spot for a selfie, and the most romantic spot in Denver for a proposal.