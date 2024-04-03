 Best Way to Explore Colorado's Agricultural Roots 2024 | CSU Spur | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Way to Explore Colorado's Agricultural Roots

CSU Spur

Yeehaw! Although the transformation of the National Western Center is far from complete, Colorado State University's contribution is done, and it's corralled quite a following. In the three buildings that comprise CSU Spur — Terra, Hydro and Vida — you can learn all about water, growing food, health, sustainability and veterinary medicine. At Vida, you can view animal surgeries through a window (and a monitor) and watch horses engage in equine therapy; at Terra, you can explore a rooftop garden and discover what's wrong with your planet; at Hydro, you can explore how water shortages are endangering the planet. Admission is always free, with special activities on 2nd Saturdays.

4777 National Western Drive
970-297-4321
csuspur.org

Best Low-Tech Reason to Have a Denver Public Library Card

Cookbook Collection

Given the high cost of dining out these days, it might be time to up your cooking game. Whether you're planning a dinner party, looking for easy weekday dinners or want to master Indian food, visit the Denver Public Library — with 25 branches and two bookmobiles citywide — for inspiration. Among the latest in the collection of over 7,200 cookery titles are Misunderstood Vegetables:  How to Fall in Love with Sunchokes, Rutabaga, Eggplant and More, and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time.

denverlibrary.org

Best High-Tech Reason to Have a Denver Public Library Card

Tutor.com

The Denver Public Library has live tutors available online from 3 to 10 p.m. every day, offering homework help in a wide range of subjects, as well as test preparation for kindergartners through twelfth-graders. Adult learners, job seekers and college students can also benefit from the rigorously vetted tutors, who must show proficiency in their subject area and expertise in an online environment.

denverlibrary.org

Best Workforce Program

Denver Indian Center

Since 1983, the Denver Indian Center has supported the Native community by offering guidance, support and a place where people can meet and honor Indigenous cultures. But the facility also offers help for maneuvering the world outside its doors: Members of federally recognized tribes can choose to join Parenting in Two Worlds, Honoring Fatherhood and the Workforce Program, which includes career counseling, résumé workshops, GED assistance, and funding for job training.

Best Way to Beat Your Swords Into Plowshares

Guns to Gardens Metro Denver

Want to get rid of that gun you inherited? Help make the community safer by transforming your unwanted (and unloaded) firearm into a garden tool by dropping it off at a Guns to Gardens event. Trained volunteers dismantle the parts, which are forged into garden tools. It's anonymous, and you'll receive a gift card for your surrender.

gunstogardensdenver.org

Best Cremation Memorials

Memento Mori

The sculptural glass works that Danelle Rains makes for Memento Mori are aglow with color, but what really catches your attention are the sparkling flecks found in the swirling hues. They add a potent energy to the pieces, and once you discover what they are, you'll know why: The flecks are cremation ashes, which Rains adds to the glass so that people can display and honor their loved ones (people or pets) rather than keep them hidden away in an urn.

mementomoriglass.com

Best Exorcist

Chad Ripperger

The devil you say! Yes, the Archdiocese of Denver has a priest who's an exorcism expert. In a video that's been viewed more than a million times, Chad Ripperger describes one of the more frightening exorcisms he's performed. "There was a full-blown, preternatural manifestation right there, and the demon was screaming," he says. "If that doesn't strike the fear of God in you, nothing will." Well, some of Ripperger's other statements about how Hitler and homosexuality released "demons" in the world might give you a few chills, too.

archden.org/chad-alec-ripperger

Best Matchmaker

Karen Richards, Two Birds Fit

Karen Richards started Two Birds Fit primarily as a fitness program, mostly involving activities around Sloan's Lake, but it's since morphed into a fitness dating program, with bigger events that allow for meeting, greeting — and swiping right in real life. You pay a fee to join in the event, then get a chance to exercise your heart as you work out with dozens of like-minded singles. In this post-pandemic world, Richards has found a way to connect in person.

720-706-2888
twobirdsfit.com

Best Place to Propose

Denver Art Museum Roof Terraces

Courtesy Denver Art Museum

Tell your beloved that you just want to see the incredible Petrie Institute of Western American Art collection on the seventh floor of the renovated Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum. But don't stop there: After you've taken in the exhibit, head to the new rooftop terrace, which offers lofty views of downtown and the Front Range. The terrace was part of Gio Ponti's original plan for the building more than fifty years ago, but it wasn't built until the recent renovation. This is the perfect spot for a selfie, and the most romantic spot in Denver for a proposal.

Best Place to Take the Plunge

Portal Thermaculture

"People who are new to thermaculture might mistake what we're doing for a spa, but it's really not. What we are offering is connection," says Rory MacMurdo, who co-founded Portal Thermaculture with Will Dresher. The pop-up includes two Scandinavian saunas, three cold-plunge pools and a unique social environment, since it's located on the back patio of Sanitas Brewing Company. Along with the saunas and pools, you'll find a seating area with lockers and three curtained changing stalls. And after you've taken the plunge? How does a nice, cold beer sound?

3550 Frontier Avenue, Boulder
720-925-2246
portalthermaculture.com

