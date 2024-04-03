Best Weathercaster

Chris Bianchi is a proud weather nerd who loves to explore the whys, whens and wheres of storms on 9News and social media — and his attention to detail pays off. A former Westword contributor, he's become Denver's most accurate predictor of precipitation events, and his mastery of X keeps followers abreast of the latest developments, be they systems that look like potential city-stoppers but fizzle out early, or mega-blizzards that live up to the hype. Those who leave home without checking out Bianchi's advice first deserve what they get.twitter.com/BianchiWeather