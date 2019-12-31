2MX2 Was Performing When Juice ET Hugo's Belt Broke

Juice ET Hugo of 2MX2: “DJ Chonz was deejaying a runway show. I was wearing an old chewed-up belt that I had been meaning to replace. We hit the stage with high energy as usual, jumping around and dancing. In the middle of the first song, I felt the belt break and my pants loosen around my waist. I quickly crouched down like a sumo wrestler, trying to keep them from falling.

“I stayed in that position for the rest of the song and followed our choreography the best I could without moving too much. O1 looked back at me, confused. After the song, I told him what happened. We told the audience and made jokes. DJ Chonz handed me his belt. I put it on, but it was too big. One of the models quickly grabbed both ends and tied it together. I went back to the front of the stage, where O1 was holding my broken belt, telling the audience, ‘This piece of crap was holding up his pants.’ Then he tossed it into the audience, and we continued the show. Afterward, a fan came up to us holding my old belt. She said she was going to frame it and put it on her wall.

2MX2 just released “Eleganté.” Hear more at 2mx2.bandcamp.com.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.