From A to Z, Alphabeat Soup Has It All, Including the Future of Denver's Electronic Scene

Electronic music has always had a home in Colorado. With such world-renowned venues as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a vibrant summer festival circuit, the greatest DJs in the world make frequent stops throughout the state. While this is great for electronic music fans, it could also feel like a race to the bottom for those watching large promotion companies take safe bets on who sells. But Denver is still home to risk-takers — those who aren’t afraid to step into the unknowns of electronic music and look for what’s next. Take Grant Blakeslee and his crew, who host their monthly experimental electronic showcase, Alphabeat Soup, at the Black Box on the second Thursday of each month.
“To me, it’s almost like church," muses Blakeslee. "It’s gathering everybody together, and I get that sense of community from it. It’s given all of us a place to express ourselves and feel like we belong.”
Blakeslee founded Alphabeat Soup, which he dubs "an eclectic range of beats from A to Z," in 2015 as a means of booking his own experimental electronic project (performing under the names Skyfloor and MYTHirst) and other local electronic musicians he found interesting. Now approaching the 69th Alphabeat Soup, which will take place on Thursday, February 8, Blakeslee still sees the event very much as a congregation of like-minded individuals and maintains an open-door policy for any local electronic artist.
“Our goal is to create a very welcoming environment for people," he says. "It sounds cheesy to say this, but some nights do have this kind of magical feeling to them, where they feel like they’re such a unique moment that will never happen again."
Blakeslee is assisted in running the shows by Chris Reano (Furbie Cakes) and Brent Somermeyer (Yung Lurch), each a resident DJ for Alphabeat Soup. A typical night will see about half a dozen local electronic artists spinning everything from new wave to experimental drum-and-bass alongside live painting by muralist Haoleweird (Andy Moran). To keep with the DIY mentality, each show poster is designed by local artist David Iwane. “We’re just trying to make soup every night,” laughs Somermeyer.
Deer Pile — the now-defunct DIY space above City, O’ City — and became an official monthly event.
Blakeslee met Somermeyer at a Dan Deacon concert in 2016, and the two hit it off. Somermeyer is the owner and operator of Catadawn Studios in Denver, a mastering studio that caters primarily to bedroom musicians looking to improve their sound. With his background, he was able to help find local talent, becoming a crucial element of the Alphabeat Soup team.
After Deer Pile shut down in 2018, Blakeslee and Somermeyer scrambled to find a new home, which led them on a citywide, years-long hunt. They played DIY spots such as Seventh Circle and more contemporary venues like the Larimer Lounge, even an outdoor show at Wax Trax during COVID — but nothing proved to be permanent. “We’ve been all over this city,” says Blakeslee.
Then, in 2021, Somermeyer connected with Nicole Cacciavillano, owner of the Black Box and the promotion company Sub.mission. “I had worked with Sub.mission and worked with her in the past; we were Facebook friends and stuff," he recalls. "But I really met her during COVID, which led to us being able to do Alphabeat at the Black Box. We were having a barbecue, and I invited her over to check out the studio. Usually she would be doing Sub.mission events in Europe during the summer, but because of COVID, she was in Denver. It was a real stepping stone to network with her.”
They found a kindred spirit in Cacciavillano, who was not only willing to take a chance on experimental local artists, but wanted to provide a sound system that would make the event the best it could be. And just like that, Alphabeat Soup found its home.
“Shout-out to Nicole. She’s changed a lot of people’s lives in Denver, even before she opened the Black Box. She set the bar for what is dope in the underground scene,” says Casey Loren, a frequent artist at Alphabeat Soup who performs under the name Too Into It. Loren praises Alphabeat Soup and the Black Box for playing a crucial role in his development as an electronic artist, as well as giving him the courage to share his music live. He played in live bands throughout high school, but after moving to Denver, he discovered bass music. “I was like, ‘Why is this happening, and why do I feel this way?’" he recalls. "That led me to years of learning about sound design and trying to figure out why music could make me feel that way.”
Loren familiarized himself with the audio engineering software Ableton as a hobby, but never felt he was ready to share his progress until he met Somermeyer. “It was only in the last four years that I’ve been super deep into it," says Loren. "Getting to know Brent was super inspiring, because I respect him in so many ways musically and the fact that he encouraged me the way he did. He was like, ‘You don’t need to wait. You should play this.'"
For Somermeyer, Loren’s story represents a lot of Mile High musicians' journeys. Even before the pandemic, many Denver artists who started in live bands began to explore electronic music, blending the live-instrumental sound with produced beats. And while there's nothing new about live instruments being incorporated into electronic music, Somermeyer believes Denver has always been at the forefront of how such a relationship is explored.
“Back when we were all playing in bands, we were blown away by some of the sounds that were happening from the DJs. And now it’s been ten years; people are used to what the DJs are playing and are starting to get blown away by what live musicians are doing. I think people in Denver have just naturally adapted to that changing sound,” he reflects.
“Alphabeat Soup appeals to people that have been in indie bands and rock bands over their careers and lives," he continues. "I think it's a different element than the cookie-cutter electronic music that you hear at music festivals and stuff like that. Part of that is people like Casey.”
“I’m more in love with Ableton than I ever have been with a person,” laughs Loren. “But it was a process. It literally took me years before I wanted to show anyone anything I made. But now I feel like it represents me in ways I couldn’t get with just a guitar.”
Looking toward the rest of 2024 and the trends he sees on the horizon, Somermeyer is excited about the music being made in Denver. “I think drum-and-bass is already hitting really hard, and the breakbeat styles. I think drum-and-bass is going to have its moment again,” he predicts. “With that, I think there’s room for live elements to take off. I think different kinds of musicians will be able to do some of the stuff they have with rock and other styles of music, and it’s going to start seeping in through drum-and-bass. I think the music is going to become more and more live.”
As for Blakeslee, he’s still enjoying the small victories Alphabeat Soup has won.
“It’s pretty great at the end of the night," he says, "when the lights come on and everyone wants to keep partying.”
Alphabeat Soup, second Thursday of every month, the Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 day of the show.