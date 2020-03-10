 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Arise 2020 has been canceled.
Michael Emery Hecker

Arise Music Festival Canceled for 2020

Kyle Harris | March 10, 2020 | 5:47pm
AA

Arise Music Festival, which split ways with its longtime hosts at Sunrise Ranch earlier this year, just announced that the 2020 edition scheduled for July 30 through August 4 has been canceled.

Organizers of the festival, which has run the past eight years in Loveland, had their eyes on a new site in Larimer County near the Park Creek Reservoir. But at a meeting on March 9, Larimer County Commissioners did not grant permission for the new location, expressing concerns about traffic and how the festival might overtax local emergency services.

“Arise has operated in Larimer County for eight years without any major incidents and in full cooperation with local authorities," explained festival producer Luke Comer in a statement. "Arise Music Festival has continually run as one of the most successful and safest festivals in Colorado. Undergoing the special event application for the new location, I have continued to show my willingness to solve foreseeable problems and to hire the best experts in the field, while remaining cooperative."

Between the struggle to find a viable location and the emerging concern across the festival world about coronavirus, which forced SXSW to cancel, Comer decided to scrap the 2020 event.

The news comes on the heels of an announcement that the other two original Arise producers had parted ways with the festival in order to pursue other music events in Colorado and beyond.

Comer remains steadfast in his commitment to Arise, however.

"We are committed to bringing Arise back – bigger and better than ever," he promised.. "Our team is already considering other properties for 2021, while remaining focused on bringing a new level of festival experience...Arise patrons all know and love.”

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

