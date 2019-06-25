Queen Beats: Stuck in Vegas

Ashley Ann of Queen Beats: “A few years back, we took a trip to Las Vegas for the Electric Daisy Carnival. It was my first time in Vegas, so we spent the weekend exploring casinos, going to pool parties and, of course, dancing under the electric sky from dusk till dawn. Fast-forward to 5 a.m. on Sunday morning: The final DJ had played, the music had stopped, and we were ready to rest! Unfortunately for us, they weren’t letting anyone out of the Speedway. They said someone had gotten run over on the highway, and it was closed to traffic.

“We were stuck in the parking lot for six hours after an all-nighter, in 105-degree weather, with no water, no cash and no air conditioner. Lucky for us, out of a crowd of about 100,000 people, we rolled up next to a longtime friend, who gave us enough money for gas to make it back to our hotel. We finally left the parking lot and barely made it to the nearest gas station. Our car died just as we rolled up to the pump! The wait in the desert was not ideal, but luck was on our side, and it was a good ending to one crazy weekend.”

Queen Beats will spin at the All You Can Drink Summer Silent Disco at Jackson's Denver on June 29.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.