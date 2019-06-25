 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Queen Beats: Stuck in Vegas
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Queen Beats: Stuck in Vegas

Karl Christian Krumpholz | June 25, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Ashley Ann of Queen Beats: “A few years back, we took a trip to Las Vegas for the Electric Daisy Carnival. It was my first time in Vegas, so we spent the weekend exploring casinos, going to pool parties and, of course, dancing under the electric sky from dusk till dawn. Fast-forward to 5 a.m. on Sunday morning: The final DJ had played, the music had stopped, and we were ready to rest! Unfortunately for us, they weren’t letting anyone out of the Speedway. They said someone had gotten run over on the highway, and it was closed to traffic.

Queen Beats: Stuck in Vegas
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We were stuck in the parking lot for six hours after an all-nighter, in 105-degree weather, with no water, no cash and no air conditioner. Lucky for us, out of a crowd of about 100,000 people, we rolled up next to a longtime friend, who gave us enough money for gas to make it back to our hotel. We finally left the parking lot and barely made it to the nearest gas station. Our car died just as we rolled up to the pump! The wait in the desert was not ideal, but luck was on our side, and it was a good ending to one crazy weekend.”

Queen Beats: Stuck in Vegas
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Queen Beats will spin at the All You Can Drink Summer Silent Disco at Jackson's Denver on June 29.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >