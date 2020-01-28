Denver Bootleg: Joy Subtraction

Brian Polk of Joy Subtraction: “Our singer, Abe, knows a lot of people from two decades of touring, which is why his friends in Victims Family invited us for a run of shows in the Bay Area in December 2017. All the shows were great, but the one in Petaluma was a pretty cool experience. It was at a youth center/venue called the Phoenix Theater that reminded me of the Aztlan Theatre in Denver — only this place had skate ramps on both sides of the stage.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We played well, and Victims Family ripped through a set of thirty-plus songs. As an encore, Les Claypool and Jello Biafra joined the members of VF for a rendition of ‘California Über Alles,’ which three generations of audience members sung along to at the top of their lungs. Performances like that don’t happen in Denver very often, so it was fun to be a part of. And, of course, my inner fifteen-year-old was super-excited. It’s nice to be able to give back to your younger self every so often. If it weren’t for how much we practiced back then, I never would have gotten to play shows like that.”

Joy Subtraction plays the 1010 Workshop with Cyclo-Sonic on February 22.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.