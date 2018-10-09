Kissing Party's Members Faked It, Then They Made It

Gregg Dolan: “Back in the mid-2000s, the booker from the hi-dive happened to see me play an acoustic set of Madonna covers at an art opening and offered me a show. I didn’t tell him I didn’t have a band, but still said yes, because I didn’t think I would ever get the chance to play a show again. I had a month to form a band and write eleven songs.
“The first person I asked to join Kissing Party was my friend Deirdre, because I thought she had a cool name. She had never been in a band before, either. The next I asked was a guy that worked at my bank named Brian. I knew he had a guitar. He, too, had never been in a band. The third person was a drummer named Shane who lived in Deirdre’s basement. For some reason he insisted on hearing demos before agreeing to join.
Over the next month, I wrote eleven songs and taught them to the band. I don’t even know where we practiced or if we did practice, but we made the deadline.”
Kissing Party will play the ninth annual Rot Congress Halloween Show at the Skylark Lounge on October 26.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
