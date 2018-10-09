Kissing Party's Members Faked It, Then They Made It

Gregg Dolan: “Back in the mid-2000s, the booker from the hi-dive happened to see me play an acoustic set of Madonna covers at an art opening and offered me a show. I didn’t tell him I didn’t have a band, but still said yes, because I didn’t think I would ever get the chance to play a show again. I had a month to form a band and write eleven songs.



Karl Christian Krumpholz

“The first person I asked to join Kissing Party was my friend Deirdre, because I thought she had a cool name. She had never been in a band before, either. The next I asked was a guy that worked at my bank named Brian. I knew he had a guitar. He, too, had never been in a band. The third person was a drummer named Shane who lived in Deirdre’s basement. For some reason he insisted on hearing demos before agreeing to join.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Over the next month, I wrote eleven songs and taught them to the band. I don’t even know where we practiced or if we did practice, but we made the deadline.”