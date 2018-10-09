 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Kissing Party's Members Faked It, Then They Made It
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Kissing Party's Members Faked It, Then They Made It

Karl Christian Krumpholz | October 9, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Gregg Dolan: “Back in the mid-2000s, the booker from the hi-dive happened to see me play an acoustic set of Madonna covers at an art opening and offered me a show. I didn’t tell him I didn’t have a band, but still said yes, because I didn’t think I would ever get the chance to play a show again. I had a month to form a band and write eleven songs.

Kissing Party's Members Faked It, Then They Made It
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Related Stories

“The first person I asked to join Kissing Party was my friend Deirdre, because I thought she had a cool name. She had never been in a band before, either. The next I asked was a guy that worked at my bank named Brian. I knew he had a guitar. He, too, had never been in a band. The third person was a drummer named Shane who lived in Deirdre’s basement. For some reason he insisted on hearing demos before agreeing to join.

Kissing Party's Members Faked It, Then They Made It
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Over the next month, I wrote eleven songs and taught them to the band. I don’t even know where we practiced or if we did practice, but we made the deadline.”

Kissing Party will play the ninth annual Rot Congress Halloween Show at the Skylark Lounge on October 26.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >