Bluegrass

WinterWonderGrass Festival Announces Lineup, Tickets on Sale

Yet another weekend full of snow, bluegrass and beer awaits!
October 31, 2023
Get ready for a full weekend of snow, bluegrass and beer!
Get ready for a full weekend of snow, bluegrass and beer!
A decade ago, Scotty Stoughton launched the first WinterWonderGrass Festival at Crazy Mountain Brewery with Greensky Bluegrass and the Infamous Stringdusters. That event sold out, and the fest has only gotten bigger and better since then, with a weekend-long, boot-stomping bluegrass banger happening at the Upper Knoll Lot of the Steamboat Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs every winter.

WinterWonderGrass just announced the lineup for its 2024 dates, March 1-3, and tickets are on sale now. Three-day ticket holders will be treated to a free show on February 29 at the Steamboat gondola base; there will also be free shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the festival at Thunderhead Lodge. A separate ticketed event for February 29, the seventh-annual Mountain Top Dinner, will feature the only performance of the weekend from fourteen-time Grammy-winner Dan Tyminski.
click to enlarge a concert audience dancing in the snow
Tickets to WinterWonderGrass are available now.
Courtesy WinterWonderGrass

The lineup includes WinterWonderGrass favorites the Infamous Stringdusters alongside headliners such as the Dead South, Paul Cauthen and Sierra Ferrell. Other acts include the Kitchen Dwellers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Andy Frasco and the U. N., Lindsay Lou, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Sam Grisman Project, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, WinterWonderWomen, Pickin' on the Dead, Clay Street Unit, Shadowgrass, East Nash Grass, Mountain Grass Unit, Kind Hearted Strangers, Armchair Boogie, the Fretliners, Madeline Hawthorne, the Runaway Grooms, and the Deer Creek Sharpshooters.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit winterwondergrass.com.
Find more concerts at our concert calendar.
