Yonder Mountain, Kitchen Dwellers and Maggie Rose Talk Bluegrass Ahead of Denver Comes Alive

"The Comes Alive events focus on musicianship, community and giving back. Denver seemed like the perfect fit to bring the event because the music scene is so vibrant, the community encourages live music, and the music industry supports the nonprofit world," says Shah. "We’re proud to have Backline as a beneficiary for this year’s event. I’m looking forward to the two incredible female supergroups! It’s wonderful that we have so many women showcased on the lineup, and the fact that we have some of the most talented women in music playing has me beyond excited!"

click to enlarge Yonder Mountain String Band Tara Gracer

click to enlarge Maggie Rose is performing at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday after performing at Denver Comes Alive on Friday. Ford Fairchild