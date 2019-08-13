 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Vonna Wolf's Awkward Hotel Experience
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Vonna Wolf's Awkward Hotel Experience

Karl Christian Krumpholz | August 13, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Vonna Wolf: “The hotel attendant behind bulletproof glass wasn’t thrilled to see three punks stumbling in that night. I asked for a smoking room but was told there weren’t any. I said I needed a room for six of us, though there were actually eight. After getting two rooms, we decided to scope them out before we snuck the others in. Walking up to the first, Tony and J Man were startled when the door suddenly opened. Tony backed away from the door, sketched out.

Vonna Wolf's Awkward Hotel Experience
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“From inside the room, I heard someone ask, ‘Wanna have a beer?’ J Man halted in front of the door, which just as suddenly slammed shut. ‘What the fuck? Is there someone in there?’ I asked as we ran back to the front desk. ‘Yeah, a naked guy,’ hacked Tony. The woman at the front desk shook her head. ‘Not again… Sorry, ma’am. Your rooms are on the second floor,’ she said as she slid keys and ashtrays under the bulletproof glass. Tired and puzzled, I slid open the van door to let the others in. ‘Y’all ain’t gonna believe this…’”

Vonna Wolf's Awkward Hotel Experience
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Vonna Wolf will be at New Worst Fest on August 17 in Fort Collins, COsign Vol. 2 at Mile High Spirits on August 21, and RiNo’s Final Friday on August 30.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >