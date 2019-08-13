Vonna Wolf's Awkward Hotel Experience

Vonna Wolf: “The hotel attendant behind bulletproof glass wasn’t thrilled to see three punks stumbling in that night. I asked for a smoking room but was told there weren’t any. I said I needed a room for six of us, though there were actually eight. After getting two rooms, we decided to scope them out before we snuck the others in. Walking up to the first, Tony and J Man were startled when the door suddenly opened. Tony backed away from the door, sketched out.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“From inside the room, I heard someone ask, ‘Wanna have a beer?’ J Man halted in front of the door, which just as suddenly slammed shut. ‘What the fuck? Is there someone in there?’ I asked as we ran back to the front desk. ‘Yeah, a naked guy,’ hacked Tony. The woman at the front desk shook her head. ‘Not again… Sorry, ma’am. Your rooms are on the second floor,’ she said as she slid keys and ashtrays under the bulletproof glass. Tired and puzzled, I slid open the van door to let the others in. ‘Y’all ain’t gonna believe this…’”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Vonna Wolf will be at New Worst Fest on August 17 in Fort Collins, COsign Vol. 2 at Mile High Spirits on August 21, and RiNo’s Final Friday on August 30.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.