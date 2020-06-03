Live Music Slowly Returns to Denver

While it doesn't look like there will be any large-capacity concerts for the next few months — or possibly for the rest of the year — because of coronavirus, some venues and restaurants will start hosting smaller-scale music acts this week, with social distancing enforced.

Here's a roundup of some of those spots:



Blu Note, the venue/restaurant in Parker that opened late last year, has announced shows for June.

Romero Acoustic Duo: Wednesday, June 3, 6:30 p.m.

Scott Brown: Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m.

Dirty Side Down: Saturday, June 6, 6:30 p.m.

Eef & Stacey: Sunday, June 7, 2:30 p.m.

Wild Bill Outlaws: Thursday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.

Fedora Swing: Friday, June 19, 6:30 p.m.

Dazzle, which can seat fifty people inside and ten outside and is open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a limited menu and staff, brings live music back on Sunday, June 7, for brunch with the Adam Bodine Duo. Dazzle owner Donald Rossa says musicians he's talked to about playing at the venue would feel more comfortable playing in front of audience members who are wearing masks, so customers will eat first and then enjoy the music.

The Mercury Cafe reopens this weekend, serving dinner Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made online. The Mercury will host the following live acts over the weekend:

Gabe Gravagno Trio (5 p.m.), Madog Blues (7:30 p.m., $10), Sam Amable (8 p.m.): Friday, June 5.

Gresha Nisnevich (7 p.m.), Tory Leviton (9:30 p.m.): Saturday, June 6.

John Fodor (2 p.m.), Jam Before the Slam (7 p.m., free), Jewell Sipari (8 p.m.): Sunday, June 7.

The folks at Nocturne say they're taking a number of extra precautions for the safety of their guests, musicians and community while committing to bringing live jazz back to the stage. During this time of limited capacity, floor seats are only available by reservation, and there will be a cap of fifty seats per show/seating. For walk-in guests, an artist fee of $10 per guest (per set) applies to this show, while a three-course dinner and music is $69. The venue will live-stream concerts for those who aren't ready or able to make it out.

The Democracy: Wednesdays in June (6/3, 6/10, 6/17. 6/24), sets at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Paul Mullikin Quartet: Thursday, June 4:, sets at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The Platte River Bar & Grill in Littleton, which has a massive outdoor patio, reopened last week with social distancing enforced and a few shows lined up for June:

Liquor Biscuits: Sunday, June 21, 1 to 5 p.m.

Thick as Thieves: Saturday, June 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Do you know of venues hosting shows? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.