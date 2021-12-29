Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Opens New Year’s Eve

The former home of Lodo's Bar & Grill underwent major renovations. The 22,000-square-foot finished location comprises two existing buildings, including a 6,000-square-foot addition. There's a state-of-the-art sound system with tour-grade components, a stage for live music with a 65-foot immersive LED wall, and a large outdoor patio with lawn games. Whiskey Row also serves Southern-inspired food and signature cocktails.
“I spend a lot of time in Colorado, so it was definitely the most fitting next spot for Whiskey Row,” Bentley said in a statement. “The neighborhood is a great vibe for experiencing Denver whether you’re a local or a tourist, and I can’t wait until I get to be back out there and have a cold one in the Mile High City at my very own place.”
The Denver Whiskey Row marks the brand's fifth location; the Phoenix-based Bentley has also opened locations in Arizona and Nashville.
The project is part of a joint venture between Denver-based Monfort Companies and Iconic Investments and Scottsdale, Arizona-based Riot Hospitality Group.
"We are extremely proud to be opening this exciting venue in Denver,” Riot Hospitality Group CEO Ryan Hibbert said in a statement. “Having partners like Monfort Companies and Iconic Investments has made this an incredibly strong project. We are looking forward to becoming woven into the fabric of the Denver lifestyle and becoming great neighbors in the LoDo District.”
The grand-opening New Year's Eve party starts at 9 p.m. Friday, December 31. Nashville-based musician Stephen Paul and his band will play from 9 to 10 p.m., and longstanding Whiskey Row DJ Christopher Gray will provide the entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The venue will adhere to local restaurant and event COVID-19 guidelines, including checking vaccination status at the door to ensure the safety of guests and staff. For guaranteed entrance, guests can reserve a VIP table on the website.
Following the grand opening, Whiskey Row hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit: dierkswhiskeyrow.com/denver.