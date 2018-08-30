DU Students Throw Orpheus Music & Arts Festival in Glenwood Springs

Between turning in term papers and studying for finals, a group of University of Denver students came together to create an affordable gathering for artists, musicians, students and families alike. The result: the eco-friendly Orpheus Music & Arts Festival, which takes place August 31 and September 1 near Glenwood Springs, at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort.

The founder of Orpheus, Bridget Hartman, came up with the idea after she returned to Colorado from studying in Glasglow, Scotland, where she had been inspired by how casual that country's music scene was.

"She found that if you wanted to play in Denver, you had to be more established. She wanted to create this festival that showcased young, local and upcoming talent. The bands don’t have the means or funds to play at other festivals, but they are super-talented," explains Orpheus vice president and DU student Mihana Johnston. "I don't want to pay $300 to go to a music festival. We wanted to make this as affordable as we could, so tickets range from $40 to $60 for the day, which is awesome."