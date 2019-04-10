 


    Herban Planet
4
Global Dance Festival returns to Broncos Stadium.
Miles Chrisinger

Global Dance Festival Announces 2019 Lineup

Kyle Harris | April 10, 2019 | 12:53pm
Global Dance Festival, one of Denver's landmark summer EDM events, will take place Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Diplo and a joint set between Excision and Illenium top the bill.

Also on board: Kaskade, Galantis, ZHU, Chris Lake, BTSM, Joyryde, Peekaboo, Jason Ross, Krewella, Space Jesus, Herobust, Chase & Status, Shiba San, Bonnie x Clyde, Elohim, Al Ross B2B Bandlez, Keys N Krates, Green Velvet, Kyle Watson, Prok & Fitch, Eli & Fur, Sascha Robotti and Omnom.

Tickets to the all-ages festival go on sale at noon on Monday, April 15, at the Global Dance Festival website. Single-day tickets are $69 to $139, and two-day tickets are $99 to $239.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

