Global Dance Festival Announces 2019 Lineup

Global Dance Festival, one of Denver's landmark summer EDM events, will take place Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Diplo and a joint set between Excision and Illenium top the bill.

Also on board: Kaskade, Galantis, ZHU, Chris Lake, BTSM, Joyryde, Peekaboo, Jason Ross, Krewella, Space Jesus, Herobust, Chase & Status, Shiba San, Bonnie x Clyde, Elohim, Al Ross B2B Bandlez, Keys N Krates, Green Velvet, Kyle Watson, Prok & Fitch, Eli & Fur, Sascha Robotti and Omnom.

Tickets to the all-ages festival go on sale at noon on Monday, April 15, at the Global Dance Festival website. Single-day tickets are $69 to $139, and two-day tickets are $99 to $239.