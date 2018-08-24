 


Kendrick Lamar will headline Grandoozy on Friday night.
Kendrick Lamar will headline Grandoozy on Friday night.
Mathew Tucciarone

Grandoozy Announces Its Full Schedule

Kyle Harris | August 24, 2018 | 11:14am
AA

Grandoozy, Superfly's three-day music festival that will take over Overland Golf Course September 14 to 16, has announced its schedule.

Things start early on Friday, September 14, at 2 p.m., with local pop act Amzy, and wrap that night with an 8:30 p.m. performance by Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar.

Saturday's headliner, Florence + the Machine, goes on at 8:30 p.m., and Sunday's main act, the legendary Stevie Wonder, will perform at 8 p.m.

Miguel, Bishop Briggs, Sturgill Simpson, Young the Giant, Logic and the local heroes in Gasoline Lollipops are among the other artists playing.

On top of a strong music lineup, the festival will showcase a glut of culinary delights, presentations for outdoor enthusiasts, games and other activities.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, September 14

ROCK STAGE
2:00PM - 2:30 PM Amzy
3:15PM - 4:00 PM Andy Frasco & the U.N.
4:45PM - 5:30 PM Ty Dolla $ign
6:30PM - 7:30 PM Miguel
8:30PM - 9:40 PM Kendrick Lamar

PAPER STAGE
2:30PM - 3:15 PM Bayonne
4:00PM - 4:45PM Tennis
5:30PM - 6:30PM BIG K.R.I.T.
7:30PM - 8:30 PM The War on Drugs

SCISSORS STAGE
2:00PM - 2:30 PM Flaural
3:15PM - 4:00 PM Jade Bird
4:45PM - 5:30 PM Bishop Briggs
6:30PM - 7:30 PM Phoenix

THE BREAK ROOM
2:15PM - 3:00 PM Dead Set Yoga with Sunny Trails
3:15PM - 5:00 PM Deep Club Deejays
5:00PM - 6:30 PM Kim Ann Foxman
6:30PM - 8:00 PM Heidi
8:00PM - 9:30 PM Doc Martin

80s SKI LODGE
2:30PM - 3:30 PM Conservation Conversations: Holding On To Our Public
Place featuring Amy Roberts (Executive Director of
Outdoor Industry Association), Jon Miller (Founder and
CEO of Backcountry United), Mario Molina (Executive
Director of Protect Our Winters)
3:45PM - 5:30 PM Golden Girls with DJ Erin Stereo
5:45PM - 7:30 PM Trap’d in the 80’s with Milky.wav
7:45PM - 9:30 PM Goth Night with DJ Slave1

Saturday, September 15

ROCK STAGE
2:00PM - 2:30 PM Head for the Hills
3:15PM - 4:00 PM The Soul Rebels
4:45PM - 5:30 PM Snow Tha Product
6:30PM - 7:30 PM Sturgill Simpson
8:30PM - 9:45 PM Florence + The Machine

PAPER STAGE
2:30PM - 3:15 PM Wilderado
4:00PM - 4:45 PM Poolside
5:30PM – 6:30PM 6lack
7:30PM - 8:30 PM Young the Giant

SCISSORS STAGE
2:00PM – 2:30 PM Gasoline Lollipops
3:15PM – 4:00 PM Cherry Glazerr
4:45PM – 5:30 PM Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
6:30PM – 7:30 PM SunSquabi

THE BREAK ROOM
2:15PM - 3:00 PM Yoga with CorePower
3:15PM - 5:00 PM Weird Touch
5:00PM - 6:30 PM Eli Escobar
6:30PM - 8:00 PM Purple Disco Machine
8:00PM - 9:30 PM Tensnake

80s SKI LODGE
2:30PM - 3:30 PM Business as Activism: How the Outdoor Industry Is
Becoming a Political Force: Alex Boian (Outdoor
Industry Association), Annelise Loevlie (CEO of
Icelantic), Christian Knapp (Chief Marketing Officer of
Aspen Skiing Company)
3:45PM - 5:30 PM Whip It! With DJ Jason Heller
5:45PM - 7:30 PM 80’s Italian Disco with Weird Touch
7:45PM - 9:30 PM Shout at the Devil with Mr. Steak

Sunday, September 16

ROCK STAGE
1:30PM - 2:00 PM The Drunken Hearts
2:45PM - 3:30 PM Black Pumas
4:15PM - 5:00 PM Mavis Staples
6:00PM - 7:00 PM Logic
8:00PM - 10:00 PM Stevie Wonder

PAPER STAGE
2:00PM -2:45 PM Dragondeer
3:30PM - 4:15 PM Kelela
5:00PM - 6:00 PM De La Soul
7:00PM - 8:00 PM The Chainsmokers

SCISSORS STAGE
1:30PM - 2:00 PM Lost Lakes
2:45PM - 3:30 PM TBA
4:15PM - 5:00 PM Daniel Caesar
6:00PM - 7:00 PM St. Vincent

THE BREAK ROOM
1:45PM - 2:30 PM Yoga with CorePower
2:45PM - 4:30 PM Nocturnal Residents
4:30PM - 6:00 PM Soul Clap
6:00PM - 7:30 PM Leon Vynehall
7:30PM - 9:00 PM Jon Hopkins (DJ set)

80s SKI LODGE
2:00PM - 2:45 PM Off-Season: Talking to Great Athletes About Their Love
of The Outdoors: Bobby Brown, Gretchen Bleiler,
Jeremy Bloom, Julian Carr
3:15PM - 4:45 PM Big Styles Presents The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ
5:15PM - 6:45 PM Truffle Shuffle for the Goonies
7:15PM - 8:15PM Back in the Day with DJ Maseo

For more information and tickets to the festival, which run from $99 to $674.50 plus fees, go to the Grandoozy website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

