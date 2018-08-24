Grandoozy Announces Its Full Schedule

Grandoozy, Superfly's three-day music festival that will take over Overland Golf Course September 14 to 16, has announced its schedule.
Things start early on Friday, September 14, at 2 p.m., with local pop act Amzy, and wrap that night with an 8:30 p.m. performance by Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar.
Saturday's headliner, Florence + the Machine, goes on at 8:30 p.m., and Sunday's main act, the legendary Stevie Wonder, will perform at 8 p.m.
Miguel, Bishop Briggs, Sturgill Simpson, Young the Giant, Logic and the local heroes in Gasoline Lollipops are among the other artists playing.
On top of a strong music lineup, the festival will showcase a glut of culinary delights, presentations for outdoor enthusiasts, games and other activities.
Here's the full schedule:
Friday, September 14
ROCK STAGE
2:00PM - 2:30 PM Amzy
3:15PM - 4:00 PM Andy Frasco & the U.N.
4:45PM - 5:30 PM Ty Dolla $ign
6:30PM - 7:30 PM Miguel
8:30PM - 9:40 PM Kendrick Lamar
PAPER STAGE
2:30PM - 3:15 PM Bayonne
4:00PM - 4:45PM Tennis
5:30PM - 6:30PM BIG K.R.I.T.
7:30PM - 8:30 PM The War on Drugs
SCISSORS STAGE
2:00PM - 2:30 PM Flaural
3:15PM - 4:00 PM Jade Bird
4:45PM - 5:30 PM Bishop Briggs
6:30PM - 7:30 PM Phoenix
THE BREAK ROOM
2:15PM - 3:00 PM Dead Set Yoga with Sunny Trails
3:15PM - 5:00 PM Deep Club Deejays
5:00PM - 6:30 PM Kim Ann Foxman
6:30PM - 8:00 PM Heidi
8:00PM - 9:30 PM Doc Martin
80s SKI LODGE
2:30PM - 3:30 PM Conservation Conversations: Holding On To Our Public
Place featuring Amy Roberts (Executive Director of
Outdoor Industry Association), Jon Miller (Founder and
CEO of Backcountry United), Mario Molina (Executive
Director of Protect Our Winters)
3:45PM - 5:30 PM Golden Girls with DJ Erin Stereo
5:45PM - 7:30 PM Trap’d in the 80’s with Milky.wav
7:45PM - 9:30 PM Goth Night with DJ Slave1
Saturday, September 15
ROCK STAGE
2:00PM - 2:30 PM Head for the Hills
3:15PM - 4:00 PM The Soul Rebels
4:45PM - 5:30 PM Snow Tha Product
6:30PM - 7:30 PM Sturgill Simpson
8:30PM - 9:45 PM Florence + The Machine
PAPER STAGE
2:30PM - 3:15 PM Wilderado
4:00PM - 4:45 PM Poolside
5:30PM – 6:30PM 6lack
7:30PM - 8:30 PM Young the Giant
SCISSORS STAGE
2:00PM – 2:30 PM Gasoline Lollipops
3:15PM – 4:00 PM Cherry Glazerr
4:45PM – 5:30 PM Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
6:30PM – 7:30 PM SunSquabi
THE BREAK ROOM
2:15PM - 3:00 PM Yoga with CorePower
3:15PM - 5:00 PM Weird Touch
5:00PM - 6:30 PM Eli Escobar
6:30PM - 8:00 PM Purple Disco Machine
8:00PM - 9:30 PM Tensnake
80s SKI LODGE
2:30PM - 3:30 PM Business as Activism: How the Outdoor Industry Is
Becoming a Political Force: Alex Boian (Outdoor
Industry Association), Annelise Loevlie (CEO of
Icelantic), Christian Knapp (Chief Marketing Officer of
Aspen Skiing Company)
3:45PM - 5:30 PM Whip It! With DJ Jason Heller
5:45PM - 7:30 PM 80’s Italian Disco with Weird Touch
7:45PM - 9:30 PM Shout at the Devil with Mr. Steak
Sunday, September 16
ROCK STAGE
1:30PM - 2:00 PM The Drunken Hearts
2:45PM - 3:30 PM Black Pumas
4:15PM - 5:00 PM Mavis Staples
6:00PM - 7:00 PM Logic
8:00PM - 10:00 PM Stevie Wonder
PAPER STAGE
2:00PM -2:45 PM Dragondeer
3:30PM - 4:15 PM Kelela
5:00PM - 6:00 PM De La Soul
7:00PM - 8:00 PM The Chainsmokers
SCISSORS STAGE
1:30PM - 2:00 PM Lost Lakes
2:45PM - 3:30 PM TBA
4:15PM - 5:00 PM Daniel Caesar
6:00PM - 7:00 PM St. Vincent
THE BREAK ROOM
1:45PM - 2:30 PM Yoga with CorePower
2:45PM - 4:30 PM Nocturnal Residents
4:30PM - 6:00 PM Soul Clap
6:00PM - 7:30 PM Leon Vynehall
7:30PM - 9:00 PM Jon Hopkins (DJ set)
80s SKI LODGE
2:00PM - 2:45 PM Off-Season: Talking to Great Athletes About Their Love
of The Outdoors: Bobby Brown, Gretchen Bleiler,
Jeremy Bloom, Julian Carr
3:15PM - 4:45 PM Big Styles Presents The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ
5:15PM - 6:45 PM Truffle Shuffle for the Goonies
7:15PM - 8:15PM Back in the Day with DJ Maseo
For more information and tickets to the festival, which run from $99 to $674.50 plus fees, go to the Grandoozy website.
