Grandoozy Announces Its Full Schedule

Grandoozy, Superfly's three-day music festival that will take over Overland Golf Course September 14 to 16, has announced its schedule.

Things start early on Friday, September 14, at 2 p.m., with local pop act Amzy, and wrap that night with an 8:30 p.m. performance by Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar.

Saturday's headliner, Florence + the Machine, goes on at 8:30 p.m., and Sunday's main act, the legendary Stevie Wonder, will perform at 8 p.m.