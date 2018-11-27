Gumbo le Funque Threw a Sex-Positive Extravaganza for Mardi Gras

Jason Justice: “Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox hosts our Mardi Gras show. We do different themes, and last year’s show was called the Consent Carnivale. It was a sex-positive extravaganza about equity between the sheets. Our friend and performance artist Lady Speech Sankofa opened the show with advice on playful choking, BDSM, cunnilingus and how to not be a typical male asshole, all while brandishing a large crystal dildo. Watching the crowd go from being a little shocked to embarrassingly amused to couples engaging in full PDA like there weren’t 400 other people in the room was, well, fun to watch. I thought we might have to turn the hose on those folks.

“When Gumbo took the stage, the crowd was so ready to get ‘funqued’ up, we were vibing with it and crushing it. I thought, ‘This crowd is bumpin’!’ Then I realized, that crowd was bumpin’ — against each other! I got on the mic and thanked Lady Speech, because I knew we were all going to get lucky that night. And it was so good. The 2019 Mardi Gras show is titled Consent Carnivale Part Deux. Lady Speech will bring the crystal dildo again. And there will be much rejoicing.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Gumbo le Funque plays Cactus Jack’s Saloon and Grill in Evergreen on November 30 and the Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder on December 7.

