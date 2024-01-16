Just Announced Janet Jackson Adds Denver Stop to Together Again Tour Tickets go on sale this week. By Westword Staff January 16, 2024 Janet Jackson last played Ball Arena on October 17, 2017. Brandon Marshall

The tour celebrates Jackson's fifty-year career in entertainment, which began when she was seven years old, singing with her sisters at MGM in Las Vegas while her brothers were gaining their own fame as the Jackson 5. She began acting with her family in a TV variety show The Jacksons, later landing starring roles in Good Times, A New Kind of Family and Diff'rent Strokes. Jackson turned to singing in 1982, when she signed with a major record label; she's since become a pop icon, selling more than 100 million records. And as the tour runs, some of those albums have big birthdays: The Velvet Rope turns 25, janet turns thirty and Rhythm Nation will be 35 years old.



Expect to hear Jackson's big hits and prepare for her signature, out-of-this-world set designs and choreography. Pre-sale tickets to the Ball Arena show will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 17; general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, January 19, at

