Joe Strummer Box Set Proves the Clash Frontman's Songwriting Skills

In a 1991 interview, Joe Strummer told writer Chris Salewicz in an article for the Daily Telegraph (which also appears in his biography Redemption Song: The Ballad of Joe Strummer) that he realized his “stuff was never going to reach a wide audience. So that’s a hard thing to realize, and to come to terms with, especially after you’ve been big. The Clash had massive record sales and reached a lot of people.”

While Strummer’s output after the Clash might not have achieved sales on par with that band he fronted from 1977 until 1986, when a second lineup of the group disbanded, the material he recorded until his death in 2002 at the age of fifty was broad in scope, as evidenced by Joe Strummer 001, a 32-track box set slated for release on September 28 that covers his work outside of the Clash, including a number of songs he wrote for soundtracks, his work with the Mescaleros, collaborations with Johnny Cash and Jimmy Cliff, as well as a dozen previously unreleased cuts.

Not long before officially ending the Clash, Strummer first met Repo Man director Alex Cox in late 1985, in the bathroom of a London pub where Cox throwing a wrap party for the English section of a film he was working on about the lives of Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, originally titled Love Kills and later dubbed Sid and Nancy. Cox asked Strummer if he’d like to see the film after he finished and write some music for it.