Celebrating 25 Years of the Westword Music Showcase: Julie Davis

On June 29, we'll present our 25th Westword Music Showcase. The event has grown dramatically since it was founded in 1995 with just a handful of bands playing around LoDo. In 2019, more than 75 local acts will fill venues throughout the Golden Triangle, while national headliners JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband and SHAED will play the two main stages.

Many of the artists who have participated in the Showcase have gone on to worldwide success, while others continue to perform for loyal local audiences. And some have cashed in and left music altogether.

Julie Davis has been an icon in the Denver music scene since the mid-2000s, writing and singing songs and pushing the limits of her upright bass. She's collaborated with such musicians as Nathaniel Rateliff, Gregory Alan Isakov, Ian Cooke and many more, but she's really made her mark as an artist in acts like Bela Karoli and Bluebook, her current project with Jess Parsons, which just released the phenomenal album The Astronaut's Wife and is set to release a music video on March 29 at ReCreative Denver. Many of Davis's projects have played the Westword Music Showcase over the years. Here's what she has to say about the festival and Denver's music scene: