KUVO Celebrates $1 Million Gift Toward New Studio

While Live at the Vineyards has long been an annual fundraising event for KUVO, this year’s is a big deal. The jazz radio station's celebrating a $1 million gift from the Koelbel family, of Koelbel and Company real estate, who will help fund the Koelbel KUVO Studio in its new headquarters, the Buell Public Media Center in Denver’s Arapahoe Square.

The Koelbel family will be honored at this year’s Live at the Vineyards on Saturday, August 10 at Balistreri Vineyards, as will the family of KUVO founder Flo Hernandez-Ramos, which the station's current studio is named after. Rocky Mountain Public Media, which houses KUVO, will name the station's new community reception space at the media center after Hernandez-Ramos.

After Koelbel and Company’s $1 million donation, an additional $2.5 million needs to be raised to reach the media center’s $34 million capital campaign goal. Construction of the building at 21st and Arapahoe began in November, with completion expected in early 2020. To follow the construction of the Buell Public Media Center, visit the Rocky Mountain PBS website.

This year’s Live at the Vineyards includes wine tasting, a gourmet feast, a silent auction and live music from the New Orleans-based jazz act Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers. Entry for general admission tickets, $100, starts at 6:30 p.m. while those with VIP tickets, $125, can arrive at 5:30 p.m., and receive VIP parking and first choice of seating. A portion of the contribution is tax deductible.